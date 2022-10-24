Photos | Diwali in London: How Desi Londoners Are Celebrating Festival of Lights

Rajmahal Sweets on Brick Lane in London ahead of Diwali
Photo: Kalrav Joshi
Diwali is an important Hindu festival and with a large diaspora in London, it is a grand affair in the city, especially in the neighbourhoods dominated by the South Asian community.
The city of London is all geared up for jubilant Diwali celebrations and cultural events where Bollywood dance parties, festive food stalls, classical dance events, and community gatherings will appear to bring more glitz to the festive mood.
London is all decked up on the festival of lights. Here are some photos show how Diwali is being celebrated in London.
Mithais on display at one of the desi sweet shops in London
Diwali at Trafalgar square features dance performances that accentuate various Indian colours
A family decorates their house with traditional Indian lanterns ahead of the festive week
With Diwali around the corner, the famous restaurant 'Mumbai Local' is decorated with lights and flowers
Shops in desi neighbourhoods are lit up in a dazzling display of lights and colours to energise the festival fervour
"Work is going okay this time. The shop will be filled with customers over the weekend, and hopefully, we will be able to have good sales this time, despite the increase in the cost of living," said a seller who has been selling artificial flowers and other decorative items for the past last ten years
In one of the streets on Ealing Road, shopkeepers have put up clay lamps (diyas or deepa) for people to buy. Diyas light up outside homes to symbolise the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness
People decorate their homes with lanterns and lamps to mark the occasion. A still from one of the shops at Southall
A family lights firecrackers in Wembley as they gear up to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at one of the streets in Wembley
