27 Overseas Indians To Receive Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards: Who Are They?

27 Overseas Indians To Receive Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards: Who Are They?

The awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu in Indore, Madhya Pradesh from 8-10 January.
The Quint
Indian Diaspora
Published:

As many as 27 Indians living overseas have been chosen by the Indian government for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards (PBSA), for outstanding achievements both in India and abroad.

The award is the highest honour conferred upon Indians living abroad, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) or organisations/institutions established and run by them.

The awards will be conferred upon the recipients by President Droupadi Murmu during the 17th edition of the PBSA, which is scheduled to be held from 8-10 January in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The jury that selected the recipients comprised Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar as its chairman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as its Vice-Chair, among other distinguished dignitaries from different fields.

List of Overseas Indians Chosen for the Honour

  • Jagadish Chennupati

    Country: Australia

    Field: Science & Technology/ Education

  • Sanjeev Mehta

    Country: Bhutan

    Field: Education

  • Dilip Loundo

    Country: Brazil

    Field: Art & Culture/Education

  • Alexander Maliakel John

    Country: Brunei Darussalam

    Field: Medicine

  • Vaikuntam Iyer Lakshmanan

    Country: Canada

    Field: Community Welfare

  • Joginder Singh Nijjar

    Country: Croatia

    Field: Art & Culture/Education

  • Ramjee Prasad

    Country: Denmark

    Field: Information Technology

  • Kannan Ambalam

    Country: Ethiopia

    Field: Community Welfare

  • Amal Kumar Mukhopadhyay

    Country: Germany

    Field: Community Welfare/Medicine

  • Mohamed Irfaan Ali

    Country: Guyana

    Field: Politics/Community Welfare

  • Reena Vinod Pushkarna

    Country: Israel

    Field: Business/Community Welfare

  • Maqsooda Sarfi Shiotani

    Country: Japan

    Field: Education

  • Rajagopal

    Country: Mexico

    Field: Education

  • Amit Kailash Chandra Lath

    Country: Poland

    Field: Business/Community Welfare

  • Parmanand Sukhumal Daswani

    Country: Republic of Congo

    Field: Community Welfare

  • Piyush Gupta

    Country: Singapore

    Field: Business

  • Mohanlal Hira

    Country: South Africa

    Field: Community Welfare

  • Sanjaykumar Shivabhai Patel

    Country: South Sudan

    Field: Business/Community Welfare

  • Sivakumar Nadesan

    Country: Sri Lanka

    Field: Community Welfare

  • Dewanchandrebhose Sharman

    Country: Suriname

    Field: Community Welfare

  • Archana Sharma

    Country: Switzerland

    Field: Science & Technology

  • Frank Arthur Seepersad

    Country: Trinidad & Tobago

    Field: Community Welfare/Education

  • Siddharth Balachandran

    Country: UAE

    Field: Business/Community Welfare

  • Chandrakant Babubhai Patel

    Country: UK

    Field: Media

  • Darshan Singh Dhaliwal

    Country: USA

    Field: Business/Community Welfare

  • Rajesh Subramaniam

    Country: USA

    Field: Business

  • Ashok Kumar Tiwary

    Country: Uzbekistan

    Field: Business

