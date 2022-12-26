Over 2300 NRI Women Abandoned by Husbands in 5 Years

In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on 22 December, “As per available information, there are about 2372 complaints from NRI women who have allegedly been abandoned by their spouses in the last 5 years. All the complaints have since been attended to.”

Muraleedharan was responding to a question by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha.