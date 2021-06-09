One in 2 Indian Americans Regularly Face Discrimination: Survey

Indian Americans, who form the second-largest immigrant group in the US, are often subjected to discrimination and polarisation, according to a survey released on Wednesday, 9 June.

A report titled 'social realities of Indian Americans' based on a survey jointly conducted by the Asian American foundation and Carnegie endowment for international peace, University of Penn suggests one in every two Indian Americans face discrimination in the US, while perpetrators include both brown and white Americans.

According to the report which surveyed 1,200 Indian Americans between 1 September and 20 September 2020, in partnership with the research and analytics firm YouGov, 81% of the Indian Americans think that discrimination is a problem.

The respondents agreed that country of origin, skin colour, caste and religion are the basis of this discrimination.