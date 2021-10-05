October To Be Celebrated as Hindu Heritage Month in the US

October, the month of Gandhi's birth and the month in which Diwali usually falls, had always been celebratory for Hindu Americans. The Hindu American Foundation has been the lead supporter of the California resolution recognising October as Hindu American Awareness and Appreciation Month.

This year onwards, October is being honoured as Hindu Heritage Month. Hindus in the US are celebrating October as the Hindu Heritage Month. So far, more than half a dozen states have issued proclamations in this regard, PTI reported.