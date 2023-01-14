‘Not Worried, Not Happy’: Desi Canadians Are Too Busy To Care for Property Ban

The ban comes at a time when Canada aims at aggressive new immigration targets, planning to fill close to one million vacant jobs across the nation.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quitnt)
“This decision, about banning purchase of property, is not even on the Indian community's radar, it is not even on their top ten priorities," Manan Gupta, an Indian-origin media commentator, from the Canadian city of Brampton told The Quint.
The “temporary” measure was first proposed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his election campaign in 2021.
“The desirability of Canadian homes is attracting profiteers, wealthy corporations, and foreign investors,” his campaign website said.
“This is leading to a real problem of underused and vacant housing, rampant speculation, and skyrocketing prices. Homes are for people, not investors," it added.
The ban, while exempting newcomers with residency status, comes at a time when Canada aims at aggressive new immigration targets, planning to fill close to one million vacant jobs across the nation.
The law stemmed from a boom in prices of Canadian homes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and also from a belief that foreign buyers were responsible for snapping up supply of such homes as investments.
A spokesperson for Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tweeted, “Houses should be homes for Canadians to live in and not an investment asset for foreigners.”
Harmindar Dhillon, a lawyer based out of Ontario, resonated a similar sentiment and told The Quint:
In the midst of sky-high property rates and a looming global recession, lawmakers and residents both are hoping for some sense of relief.
However, the “Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act” comes with its fair share of exceptions, and it is these exceptions that experts cite as a possible lynchpin for the act’s failure.
Moreover, the prohibition is only applicable in “census metropolitan areas'' and “census agglomerations” - which are essentially cities which meet a certain population criteria.
But wait, there's more. The law further does not apply to vacation homes in “recreation areas.”
It also does not apply to homeowners with Canadian spouses or partners, and foreigners buying multi-family residences with more than three units.
These caveats have drawn criticism from many, including Manan Gupta, who say that it simply adds an extra step for foreign investors, trying to buy homes as investments.
“What is going to happen unfortunately is that those investors who have a big chunk of money are now going to invest in these small recreational properties and vacation properties,” he adds.
A huge chunk of Indians live in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. Indian-Canadians are one of the fastest growing communities in the county, making up the second largest non-European group, behind Chinese Canadians.
But the Indian community in Canada doesn't seem to be thrilled with the new ban, but that is not to say that they were disappointed. They simply could not pay attention to it. Here's why:
Firstly, even with multiple measures undertaken by the Trudeau government, prices within the Canadian property market are tough to budge. While rates have fallen to some extent, residential homes remain "too expensive" at the moment.
Secondly, the Indian diaspora in Canada is worried about their interest payments and sky-rocketing mortgages. They are worried about making ends meet, and according to Manan Gupta, “This so-called ban on Non-Canadians is not even a talking point.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada has continued to raise interest rates, pushing mortgages even higher and trying to apply downward pressure on the housing market.
While Gupta expressed concern at the increasing mortgages, owed to high interest rates, he staunchly believes that “property rates are only going to reduce, if the Bank of Canada keeps on increasing interest rates.”
Moreover, Randhir Walia, a realtor from Ontario informed The Quint of the presence of a pre-existing 15 percent tax on all non-Canadians who want to buy land in certain provinces.
The Non Resident Speculation Tax (NRST) is a stamp duty tax, also called the Foreign Buyer’s Tax, paid by foreign butters when closing a house anywhere in Ontario or in some British Columbia areas.
But here's the hook:
Dhillon backed the law and claimed that the law is not “anti-foreigner.”
Randhir Walia also explained the diaspora’s concern within the Canadian property market and told The Quint, “Last year, there were people lining up in front of certain areas like the Golden Horseshoe area - most Indian people were lining up trying to milk this cow. They were lining up to buy their homes.”
“This year, they are standing in the same rows, agitating against these builders, telling them to reduce the price, because they simply cannot afford their mortgage," he added.
Harminder Dhillon, who has a deep-rooted connection with the Indian diaspora in Mississauga, Ontario, told The Quint:
He believes that while the ban may not bring prices down substantially, it will help Indians looking to buy homes since “it will arrest them (prices) from going up.”
But Manan Gupta, on the contrary, believes that the ban on foreign buyers, who account for less than five percent of homeowners in Canada, would have a less-than-significant effect on the housing and cost of living crisis.
If there's one section that feels unhappy with the ban on Non-Canadians purchasing property, it's the real estate lobby. The reason: A huge chunk of their business has been taken away.
Brendon Ogmundson, the chief economist at the British Columbia Real Estate Association, said in a statement that non-Canadians receive much unwarranted blame for the housing crisis.
Micheal Bourque, an Ottawa-based executive of the Canadian Real Estate Association, called the legislation an “affront to Canada’s brand as a welcoming, multicultural nation.”
However, realtor Randhir Walia, lauded the benefits that the law might bring and said that it will significantly bring down the competition in the Canadian property market.
Painting a rather dire image of the situation in the past, he told The Quint:
"Just because people want to bring the money into Canada, legal or illegal money, but they just want to pour it into Canada," he said.
Walia also mentioned the presence of businesses where most of the business would originate from foreign buyers, owed to their popularity in countries like China.
According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, nearly 19 million housing units would be needed by 2030, due to widespread immigration and expected future demand.
This amounts to nearly 5.8 million new homes that need to be built, almost 3.5 million more than the currently expected to be constructed.
Reports have noted that the ban on foreign buyers, who account for less than 5 percent of Canadian home ownership, may not have the intended impact of making homes more affordable, and added that more housing stock would have to be constructed to meet demand.
