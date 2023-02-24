Not Just Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Another Desi Child in Germany Longs for Home

While Sagarika’s efforts to argue and reason with the CWS continued to fail, and her marriage continued to suffer, the case began to make headlines both in Norway and in India.

Sagarika’s first taste of win came when the Indian government intervened, and the Norwegian court handling the case allowed Abhigyan and Aishwarya to return to India under the condition that they would live with their uncle.

After a long and strenuous legal battle, during which Sagarika’s image was attacked in public and became estranged from her husband, she was declared psychologically fit to raise her children.