University of North Carolina Amends Campus Rules To Allow Sikhs to Carry Kirpan

The video showed the student offering to "take the whole thing off" but was instead handcuffed by the police officer.

"Update for the masses: I received my kirpan back thank you all for the continuous support," the student later said in an update.

The university, in a statement after the incident, said that that police officers responded to a 911 call reporting someone with a knife in the building and engaged the individual in question.

During this interaction, the individual was placed in handcuffs while officers took possession of the object, the university statement at the time had said. The handcuffs were removed after the object was retrieved and further investigation showed the item was a kirpan.