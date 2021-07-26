Nisha Ramachandran Appointed As Executive Director of CAPAC

I’m very excited to welcome Nisha Ramachandran as the new Executive Director of CAPAC. Nisha comes to CAPAC after nearly a decade of experience working with the AAPI community on a national scale. Her breadth of knowledge on the issues important to the community - from civil rights to healthcare - make Nisha the perfect leader to help guide CAPAC in this critical moment as we address the continuing problem of anti-Asian violence and work to rebuild after the coronavirus pandemic in a way that ensures AAPIs are included. I am looking forward to working with Nisha to advance AAPI priorities and am eager to see her succeed.

Judy Chu, Chair, CAPAC in a press release