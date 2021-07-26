Nisha Ramachandran Appointed As Executive Director of CAPAC

The CAPAC advocates for the needs of the AAPI community. Nisha R, as executive director will guide the organisation to counter anti-Asian hate.
Indian American Nisha Ramachandran was appointed as the new executive director of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus on 22 July.
Established in 1994, the CAPAC is an organisation composed of members of the Congress of the PI descent and those who work for the promotion of the interests of the AAPI community. A non-partisan and bi-cameral organisation, it aims at the participation of members of the AAPI community and to make their concerns heard.
Judy Chu, the chairperson of the group since 2011has expressed her support for Nisha Ramachandran along with First Vice Chair Grace Meng and Congressman and Ramachandran's former boss Ami Bera in a CAPAC Press Release.
With degrees in Anthropology, Religion and Public Policy, Nisha Ramachandran after a series of student internships, started out as a Pro Bono Research consultant at Centre for Law and Social Policy before joining Ami Bera's office. She worked as a Advisor, a policy and operations manager and then as policy director at the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA).
Since then, she has been an independent consultant in government relations, legislative strategy and advocacy. In 2019, she started working at her own firm, and has been the CEO and Consultant of the Ramachandran Group, LLC.
She is the co-founder and member of board of a Washington-based Public Policy organisation "Desis for progress" and has been known to be an advocate for the voices of the AAPI community.
