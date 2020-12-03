Nikki Haley Attacks President-Elect Biden’s Immigration Policies

“Biden has promised to reverse the Trump admin’s immigration policies, halt all deportations, & introduce amnesty legislation for illegal immigrants on day 1,” Haley tweeted. | (File photo: White House/IANS)

Taking to Twitter, Indian-American Republican Nikki Haley has labelled President-elect Joe Biden’s immigration policy as an “insult” to legal immigrants and called his nomination of Neera Tanden as budget director “deeply concerning.”

Haley also criticised Tanden saying she has shown “bad judgment” in the past.

At present, the control of the powerful 100-member Senate hangs in the balance with the Republican Party currently securing 50 seats to Democrats’ 48 after losing the White House. Democrats have, however, retained their majority in the House of Representatives.

Other Republican politicians have also criticised the nomination with Texas Senator John Cornyn calling Tanden “radioactive” and the “worst nominee so far.”

Biden, however, has come out in her defence.

“Neera is battle-tested and ready to get the job done as our next Director of Office of Management and Budget. She has been at the forefront in creating policies designed to support America’s working families,” Biden has defended Tanden in an email to his supporters.

“She’ll fight for your family as if it were her own, because her experience as a child relying on food stamps and Section 8 housing instilled in her a belief that our economy must serve the dignity and humanity of all people,” he further wrote.

“If confirmed, she’ll be the first woman of color and the first South Asian American to lead the OMB, and I’m excited to watch her make history,” he added.