Nick News Focuses on Immigration and Equality in Special Episode

Nickelodeon's Nick News tries to simplify the concept of immigration for kids
The second episode of the recent instalment of Nick News Series, 'Nick News: Kids, Immigration and Equality' premiered on Thursday, 17 June, with a special focus on the stories of immigrants in America.
The speaker list included - Television host and advocate Padma Lakshmi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Comedian and television host Samantha Bee, Philadelphia 76ers Guard-Forward Ben Simmons, and Grammy Award-winning recording artist J Balvin.
The episode focussed on the hope for a better life that drives people across the world to migrate to America. It spoke about 'dreamers', and the subsequent 'American dream'. The episode also simplified what DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals means, while focusing on stories of community lawyers Luz Chavez-Gonzales of Gaithersburg., Kamau Chege of Seattle, Wash., and Estefany Pineda of East Boston.
"Every immigrant's story is individual, and yet in the US., it is a collective experience many relate to," Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming, Nickelodeon told the Business Wire, claiming that more than 25 percent of children (those under 18) in the US have immigrant parents or grandparents.
Nick News has for its previous editions won 10 Emmys. It is a news magazine show for children and reports on topical issues, including politics and the environment.
The episode will be available on Nick.com, Nick mobile application and Nick's YouTube channel 22 June onwards.
