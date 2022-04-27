34th Sikh Day Parade Marched Down NYC's Madison Ave, Mayor Joined Celebrations

New York on Saturday, 23 April, saw the 34th Sikh Day Parade marching from 37th Street and Madison to 25th Street, with thousands in attendance.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/City of New York)
The parade, resplendent with floats and performers in traditional dresses, witnessed the holy book Guru Granth Sahib being carried down from Manhattan. Flags in navy blue, yellow, orange, and white were carried by the participants of the procession.
More than 24 Gurdwaras from around the tri-state area and Washington DC took part, and around 30,000 to 35,000 from the community walked the route, Harpreet Singh Toor, chairman of Public Policy and External Affairs of the Sikh Cultural Society which organised the march, told Desi Talk.
United States Senator Charles Schumer and New York City Mayor Eric Adams also attended the parade. State Assembly woman Jenifer Rajkumar, the first Punjabi person elected to New York State office, was also present.
A New York Police Department band also walked in the parade. The NYPD had also imposed traffic restrictions for Saturday, in view of the parade.
Jaspreet Singh, a staff attorney with United Sikhs, estimated there were about 80,000 Sikhs living in New York City, in a 2010 interview with the New York Public Radio.