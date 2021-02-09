NY Fed Market Chief Named Dy National Security Adviser to Biden

John C Williams, president and chief executive officer of the New York Fed said that Singh had a meaningful impact during his tenure and brought his dedication to public service and leadership skills to the New York Fed.

He also said that Singh played a very important role in the emergency facilities the Fed launched in response to COVID-19. “I’m thrilled that he will continue to leverage his knowledge and expertise in support of economic policy at this important time,” he was quoted as saying by IndiaWest.

Anne Baum, Head of Central Bank and International Account Services, will serve as interim Head of the Markets Group in place of Singh till Fed finds his replacement, reported ANI.