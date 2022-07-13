Indian American Naureen Hassan Becomes President of UBS Americas

Indian American Naureen Hassan will be the new President of UBS Americas and succeed long-time chief Tom Naratil from 3 October.

Currently, Hassan is the First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. She will also be serving on UBS Group's Executive Board, according to a press release by UBS Americas.

UBS Americas happens to be a subsidiary of the Zurich, Switzerland-based UBS Group AG which is one of the world's largest wealth manager.

Having grown up in south central Pennsylvania, Hassan earned her undergraduate degree in economics from the Princeton University and a MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. She is also the second highest-ranking officer at the New York Fed in addition to being an alternate voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, the group that sets the United States monetary policy.

Hassan began her career as a business analyst and associate principal at McKinsey & Company and was the Chief Digital Officer of Morgan Stanley prior to joining the New York Fed.

Hassan's father, Javad K. Hassan, is a Washington DC based technology leader who emigrated to the US from Kerala, India.