Who is Indian-American Naureen Hassan – First VP, COO of NY Fed?

Naureen Hassan is all set to take office as the first vice president and chief operating officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday, 15 February.

The Indian-American's appointment was approved by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the New York Fed said in a statement.

Hassan has worked for 25 years in financial services and holds command over strategy, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and regulatory and risk management. As the first Indian-origin vice president, she will be the second ranking officer and an alternate voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.