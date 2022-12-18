'Affirmative Action Improves Diversity on US Campuses, Benefits Asian Americans'

Dr Natasha Warikoo, a professor at Tufts University.
“Indian Americans like all Asian Americans and all students on these college campuses benefit from attending a college campus that is diverse, in which we see representation, in which they are exposed to peers who are from a variety of backgrounds,” says Dr Natasha Warikoo, a professor at Tufts University, amid the ongoing debate on affirmative action in the US.
Admission decisions intending to create diversity among student populations at American colleges are a contentious subject. Affirmative action in the form of race-based admission policies is being challenged by ongoing lawsuits against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at the US Supreme Court.
Professor Warikoo, an Indian American sociologist with an expertise in racial and ethnic inequality in education, says the admissions process works to create the "best possible campuses" for learning.
Warikoo believes that it is beneficial for Asian and other immigrant communities to understand that affirmative action policies build not only diverse college campuses but also a society with equal opportunities, which helps minorities in the long run.
Warikoo, whose parents were Kashmiri and moved to the US from India in the 1970s, says that like other well represented communities, students coming from the ‘highly educated Indian American community’ will thrive at many colleges and not only at Ivy League.
“Strong students coming from strong educational backgrounds often do. The idea that Harvard is the only place is problematic. There are a lot of great colleges in the country and people go on to do amazing things from most of them," she says.
SFFA claims that Harvard University uses subjective standard to weigh certain personality traits including likability, courage and kindness, creating a discriminatory block for them. The university maintains that its admission programmes take account of race to foster educational diversity which is not illegal as per a decades old precedent set by the Supreme Court.
Even legacy factors like a family member who went to the same college is considered during admissions. Needs of athelic team also become a factor while considering an application of a candidate with a sports background.
"So, they're looking at all kinds of factors beyond just what is your SAT score or certainly your race, and it's often that is what's tipping you into the in pile, because there's so many amazing candidates who are applying,” Warikoo says.
Warikoo, who studied mathematics and philosophy at Brown University, went on to do a PhD at Harvard University and joined as a faculty member there, says that admission in top universities is very competitive among top students.
Warikoo says the interests of minority communities, including those of Asian Americans are not at the heart of SFFA’s lawsuit against race-based college admission policies.
Blum also organised the opposition to the parts of the Voting Rights Act and the gutting of voting rights is being used by the ‘Republican Party in many places’ to ‘limit people’s voting, she says.
“He (Blum) attacked affirmative action with a white plaintiff, Abigail Fisher. That case went all the way to the US Supreme Court. He lost the Fischer vs Texas case,” she says, elaborating, “I think when he lost the Fisher vs Texas case, he thought he could cleverly link this issue of anti-Asian discrimination to affirmative action. There are some Asian Americans who bought his logic.”
She stresses that Asian Americans need to understand Blum’s motives, “He cleverly thought, if I put a racial minority front and center and use them to say we should be a colorblind society or there is no longer racial discrimination or racial inequality.”
She gives numerous examples of hate incidents against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities which have not been addressed by conservative groups. Many conservative and libertarian foundations that have been funding this case have not "shown any concern" about racial discrimination Asian Americans face in the US, Warikoo, who has authored several books on education and race, says.
In the 2020 election, voters in liberal and diverse California, continued to support a state ban on consideration of race, ethnicity, and gender in public higher education and government jobs. Warikoo explains how this impacts careers: “University of California has not considered race and admissions since 1998 and we see declines among underrepresented minority groups on the elite campuses."
As per AAPI data, in 2022, 69% of Asian American registered voters surveyed favour affirmative action. At 80%, support is high among Indian Americans.
The US Supreme Court last discussed the issue in 2016 in a case against the University of Texas and upheld the affirmative action programme. Since then, the court has become much more conservative. It is projected to give the decision on affirmative action in the spring or summer of 2023.
Warikoo, the Lenor Stern Professor in Social Sciences, Department of Sociology at Tufts University, says, “Race continues to play a role in American society as reflected in wealth disparity. The median wealth of White Americans is 10 times that of African Americans”.
The author of Is Affirmative Action Fair? The Myth of Equity in College Admissions adds, “If we want these kind of universities to be contributing to American Society, this is one policy that can help create diverse and broader perspectives among graduates who go on to be leaders in society, and obviously provide more opportunities for groups that have been historically excluded from the American dream."
