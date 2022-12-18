'Affirmative Action Improves Diversity on US Campuses, Benefits Asian Americans'

“Indian Americans like all Asian Americans and all students on these college campuses benefit from attending a college campus that is diverse, in which we see representation, in which they are exposed to peers who are from a variety of backgrounds,” says Dr Natasha Warikoo, a professor at Tufts University, amid the ongoing debate on affirmative action in the US.

Admission decisions intending to create diversity among student populations at American colleges are a contentious subject. Affirmative action in the form of race-based admission policies is being challenged by ongoing lawsuits against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at the US Supreme Court.