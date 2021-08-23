Muslims Are Stereotyped Heavily in Films. Now A Fellowship Aims to Change That

The recently concluded Olympics offered a glimpse into the sheer brilliance of athletes across the world, and Muslim athletes like others at the Tokyo games represented strength, spirit, and triumph.

Netherland’s Safin Hassan ran 5000m to her gold. Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui freestyled 400m for gold, pulling off Olympic swimming’s biggest surprise at Tokyo. USA’s 400m hurdles specialist Dailah Mohammad earned a gold for the team. Qatar’s Mutaz-Essa Barshim gave us the most heart-warming moment of the games – he persuaded a referee to let him share the high jump gold medal with his rival and friend, Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi – the athletes clasping hands, whooping with ecstasy, both having won gold.

Golden moments of athletic excellence on the highest stage by these Olympians eclipsed the prevailing stereotypes of the Muslim community, albeit for a fleeting moment.