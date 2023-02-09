Music With Shabad From Guru Granth Sahib: US-Born Sikh Gurujas Kaur Wins Grammy

The 65th Grammy Awards was a monumental night for artists with roots in south Asia. While Indian-origin composer Ricky Kej won a Grammy for his Divine Tides album, British Indian Anoushka Shankar, Pakistani Singh Arooj Aftab, and the Breklee Indian Ensemble all earned prestigious nominations and critical acclaim.

Another iconic moment for the south Asian community was when American-born Sikh Gurujas Kaur Khalsa of the White Son won the Grammy Award for her chants in the album 'Mystic Mirror.’