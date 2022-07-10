'Nice To See a Brown Superhero': What South Asian Kids Feel About 'Ms Marvel'

"I constantly found myself saying, 'Oh! That's like me!' or 'I do that too!'" said 17-year-old Labanya from Texas, in response to the first four episodes of Ms Marvel, the most recent addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Since the release of its trailer in March, the show has been all the rage among South Asian kids. The show's protagonist, Kamala Khan, is a Pakistani-American teenage girl, making her the first Muslim and South Asian superhero in the MCU!