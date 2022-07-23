'Ms Marvel': In Kamala Khan, We Trust, Through Kamala Khan, We Hope

Many first generation South Asian-Americans, like Yamuna, live a life where their South Asian selves and their American selves are segregated and divided. Her mother, filmmaker Terrie Samundra who made the 2020 horror film Kaali Khuhi, tells me that Yamuna is a student of Bharatanatyam but that’s a part of her that is separate from her average American LA middle schooler self.

“But I feel I can talk about it more openly now. My (non-South Asian) friends love Ms Marvel and I feel like now they’ll love to know more about my culture too,” adds Yamuna who, with her mother, is working on a comic book about ageism and class in society. She also adds that at least two of her friends will be dressing up as Kamala Khan for Halloween this year.

Samundra notes how rare it is to see South Asian coming-of-age stories on TV: “It’s mostly just stories that mimic what will happen when one grows up; they either talk of marriage or one’s relationship to men or the family. But this is pure fun, imaginative play, and all of that presented in very nuanced layers.”

The show, she says, is a way to discuss Partition with her daughter and her friends. “I got to tell them about my uncle who, as a little boy, ran across the Punjab border. I told them it was a living history that affects so many of our families still. I showed them a map, and pointed out Punjab. They were super interested and open to learning.”