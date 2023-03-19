Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: We Train Workers in Cultural Competence, Says Embassy

The film shows the Child Welfare Service taking away the kids without informing their parents. What is the process behind removing kids from their households?

An emergency order can be made by the leader of the local Child Welfare Service or the prosecuting authorities only if there is a risk that a child will suffer material harm if a care order is not carried out immediately. That is important to underline.

Moving a child out of the home as an emergency measure shall only be done when there are no other means to protect the child.

When a child is moved following an emergency order, it is important for the Child Welfare Service to also tend to the parents of the child, including providing them with information on the background for why the child is being moved and their rights following the emergency order.

The service is obligated by law to provide such information to the parents, and, as previously stated, to co-operate with them. Such co-operation, regardless of the obligation, will most often be deemed as in the best interest of the child.

The Child Welfare Service should assess if the parents need assistance or follow-up from the service itself or other services following an emergency move, and, if needed, help the parents contact such services.

An emergency order must be brought before the Child Welfare Tribunal within 48 hours after it was made, for approval or rejection.