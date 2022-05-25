Mohinder Kaur Midha Elected As First Dalit Woman Mayor in the UK

She was elected in the city of Ealing in West London.
The Quint
Indian Diaspora
Published:

Mohinder Kaur Midha taking her oath. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@SantoshDass1048)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mohinder Kaur Midha taking her oath.&nbsp;</p></div>

The city of Ealing in West London elected Mohinder Kaur Midha as its new mayor on Tuesday, 24 May.

She is the first woman and the first Dalit to become a mayor in the United Kingdom.

For the the next calendar year, Midha will hold the top post in the city.

"The National Duly elected in the last 5 minutes Mrs Mohinder K. Midha as #Mayor of #Ealing for 22/23. The first ever #Dalit #woman mayor in the #UK. A proud moment for us," wrote Santosh Dass, a human rights activist in the UK.

Also ReadUK: Indian-Origin Sunil Chopra Elected Mayor of London Borough for Second Time

Prominent Ambedkarite scholar Suraj Yengde also tweeted, writing, "This is an International News. Congratulations to @EalingCouncil."

Also Read'Want My Son Back': Singapore Hangs Indian-Origin Man Despite Mother's Plea

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT