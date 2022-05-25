Mohinder Kaur Midha Elected As First Dalit Woman Mayor in the UK

Mohinder Kaur Midha taking her oath.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@SantoshDass1048)
The city of Ealing in West London elected Mohinder Kaur Midha as its new mayor on Tuesday, 24 May.
She is the first woman and the first Dalit to become a mayor in the United Kingdom.
For the the next calendar year, Midha will hold the top post in the city.
"The National Duly elected in the last 5 minutes Mrs Mohinder K. Midha as #Mayor of #Ealing for 22/23. The first ever #Dalit #woman mayor in the #UK. A proud moment for us," wrote Santosh Dass, a human rights activist in the UK.
Prominent Ambedkarite scholar Suraj Yengde also tweeted, writing, "This is an International News. Congratulations to @EalingCouncil."
