Mohinder Kaur Midha Elected As First Dalit Woman Mayor in the UK

The city of Ealing in West London elected Mohinder Kaur Midha as its new mayor on Tuesday, 24 May.

She is the first woman and the first Dalit to become a mayor in the United Kingdom.

For the the next calendar year, Midha will hold the top post in the city.

"The National Duly elected in the last 5 minutes Mrs Mohinder K. Midha as #Mayor of #Ealing for 22/23. The first ever #Dalit #woman mayor in the #UK. A proud moment for us," wrote Santosh Dass, a human rights activist in the UK.