'Leak-Proof Governance': PM Narendra Modi Addresses Indian Diaspora in Tokyo

Talking about Indian democracy while addressing the Indian diaspora, the prime minister said, "In the last eight years, we have made our democracy strong and resilient. It is serving as one of the strongest pillars of progress."

"We are working towards building a system that is not only inclusive but caters to a leak-proof governance to fulfill the aspirations of every citizen. We have a people-led government in the true sense in India today. This has become a key reason for strengthening democracy in India," he added.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said, "Coronavirus caused the biggest crisis of 100 years before the world. When it began, no one knew what would happen next. No one even knew whether vaccines would come or not. But India still sent medicines to other countries during that period."