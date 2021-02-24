4 Indian-Americans on TIME100 NEXT List; Here’s Who They Are

Vijaya Gadde is Twitter's top lawyer and policy executive.

At, 46, Gadde is "one of the most powerful executives" in the company, said TIME.

She was the architect of Twitter's 2019 decision to ban all political advertising, and is responsible for the warning labels that Twitter applied to COVID-19 and election-interference misinformation in 2020.

"While Twitter is still home to much misinformation and harassment, Gadde’s influence is slowly turning the company into one that sees free speech not as sacrosanct, but as just one human right among many that need to be weighed against one another,” said the TIME profile.

She was reportedly the one to convey the news to CEO Jack Dorsey that President Donald Trump’s Twitter account had been suspended following the attack on Capitol Hill on 6 January.