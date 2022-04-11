McKinsey Partner To Be Deported to India After 2 Yrs in Jail for Insider Trading

Puneet Dikshit, an Indian-American former partner at McKinsey & Company has been sentenced to two years in prison by US District Judge Colleen McMahon for securities fraud in connection with committing insider trading, according to a press release issued by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York on 6 April.

Since he is not a US citizen, after completing his term prison, he will be deported to India. He has a 5-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son.