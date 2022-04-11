McKinsey Partner To Be Deported to India After 2 Yrs in Jail for Insider Trading

Image used for representative purposes only.
(Photo: McKinsey & Company)
Puneet Dikshit, an Indian-American former partner at McKinsey & Company has been sentenced to two years in prison by US District Judge Colleen McMahon for securities fraud in connection with committing insider trading, according to a press release issued by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York on 6 April.
Since he is not a US citizen, after completing his term prison, he will be deported to India. He has a 5-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son.
In simple words, insider trading means trading stocks to one's own advantage by being privy to confidential information. Since others don't have access to the same information, the practice is considered infair and is illegal.
The court documents state that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc was trying to acquire and integrate into it a publicly-traded financial technology company called GreenSky.
Dikshit was one of the McKinsey partners leading these engagements with Goldman Sachs, thereby having access to confidential information, which he misappropriated for insider trading.
The information was used by him to purchase out-of-the-money GreenSky call options which were about to expire just days after the acquisition announcement.
Following the acquisition, GreenSky share prices jumped by 44 percent, according to CNBC.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)