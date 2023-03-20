After London, Khalistani Protesters Vandalise Indian Consulate in San Francisco

The incident came a few days after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his organisation.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@SinghDarshan18)
A group of Khalistani supporters allegedly vandalised the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Sunday, 19 March. This comes just a few hours after a crowd of alleged pro-Khalistan demonstrators gathered and broke windows at the Indian High Commission in London.
The protesters in London broke a makeshift security barrier which was raised by the city’s police and went on to install two “Khalistan” flags within the consulate’s premises, which were later removed by the building’s personnel.
Moreover, the protesters also entered the premises and began slamming doors and windows with rods.
A man was arrested on Sunday, 19 March, on suspicion of violent disorder after a crowd gathered and broke windows at the Indian High Commission in London.
The police were called to the building at Westminster's Aldwych after the incident unfolded.
Videos on social media purportedly showed a crowd waving "Khalistan" banners and a man removing the Indian flag from the balcony on the first floor of the building. The crowd was also heard chanting slogans in support of Khalistan.
The police said that two security guards sustained injuries and a probe is underway, BBC reported.
The Foundation of India and Indian Diaspora Studies issued a statement after the incident in San-Francisco and said, “We are also appalled by the complete law and order failure in both in London as well as in SFO where a few radicalised separatists attacked India's diplomatic missions," Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said after pro-Khalistani protesters attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.
Moreover, San-Francisco community leader Ajay Bhutoria strongly condemned the attack and said, “This act of violence is not only a threat to the diplomatic relations between the United States and India but also an attack on the peace and harmony of our community.”
Meanwhile, Mississauga-Malton MP Iqwinder S Gaheer hit out at the Punjab police's operation against Amritpal Singh and said, "I am troubled by what I am hearing from constituents and the reports coming out of Punjab, India: authorities have enacted the mass suspension of internet services and are preventing gatherings of more than four."
"So many of my constituents are concerned for their loved ones given an internet blackout," said Labour MP for Birmingham Preet Kaur Gill and also commented on the attack in London, where she said, "No one should resort to such attacks. This is unacceptable."
Condemning the incident, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that "the violent disorder and vandalism that took place" was unacceptable. "There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour," Khan tweeted.
Punjab-origin Labour MP Virendra Sharma also launched an offensive against the incident and said, "The divisions and arguments of India do not belong in the UK where all communities should work together in harmony, building new bridges and ending old enmities."
A meeting organised by Khalistan sympathisers in Australia's Brisbane, which was termed a referendum, failed to gather steam on Sunday, 19 March, after just a few people attended.
While the referendum was unable to draw a big crown, ET reported that the Indian government has taken serious note of the event.
Ahead of Albanese visit Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell had made it clear that the Khalistan referendum in his country has no legal standing. O'Farrell had then said Australians were horrified at the incidents of vandalism at places of religious worship, including in Brisbane.
