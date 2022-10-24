Taste of Celebration: Diwali in London With the City's Iconic Desi Mithai Shops

A snapshot of London’s mithai shops that make Diwali celebrations in the city all the more special.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Diwali is a joyful yet chaotic time to visit a South Asian mithai shop in London. In fact, lines extend beyond the door and sometimes also involve tense moments of argument if someone joins the queue halfway, a very desi thing that reminds you of home and also makes you smile.
While Diwali is called the festival of lights, mithai is central to the festivities – be its versatile use as a gift, its purpose as a prasad for puja, or a delicacy to be enjoyed as a celebration.
Visiting a mithai shop just before Diwali is a festive experience in itself. Looking at soan papdi – which often dissolves into the background and is dominated by more embellished sweets – kaju katli filled with cashews, the smell of freshly set kalakand, or the sight of sizzling hot jalebis is a celebration of its own kind.
Before this Diwali, to be celebrated in India and among its Hindu diaspora in the United Kingdom and everywhere else, on 24 October, I explored some iconic mithai shops that exist in the lanes of London.
Ambala has consistently increased its base to match the needs of the expanding South Asian community across the United Kingdom.
While the most popular sweets at the shop are traditional treats like pera, kaju katli, and besan ladoo, it also promises habshi halwa and walnut halwa along with various flavours of barfi.
The secret of Ambala's unmatched quality and taste continues to attract the diaspora from South Asia, and it offers a wide variety of sweets of the highest quality. For example, they are known to carefully source their milk from only the Channel Island cattle – leaving a lingering and distinct experience of the milk-based sweets.
Jalebi Junction in Southall, owned by a family of Pakistani origin, is known for its sizzling hot jalebis that are specially prepared from fermented batter and are then dipped in sugar syrup. It has served the world-famous jalebis to many visiting South Asian dignitaries, including the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Sheikh Hasina, among many others.
Jalebi Junction.
During Diwali, or any festival celebrated by the diaspora, people from all walks of life, of all religions, queue up to savour the hot-piping jalebis outside the shop.
As Adeel Choudhry, the general manager, squeezes the batter from the cloth and carves out jalebis into the frying pan, a smile seems to overpower his tiredness, despite not getting a moment to spare since morning.
The experience is one of its kind and no words can ever do any justice to that, he adds smilingly.
As the hot jalebis are dipped into the sugar syrup – the atmosphere drastically changes from curiosity to excitement: the aroma uniting and harmonising people.
The world-famous sweet shop witnesses a heavy rush at least once a week before the Diwali festivities, meaning Jalebi Junction produces three times more sweets during celebrations.
When the Late Abdus Sattar migrated to the United Kingdom from Sylhet, Bangladesh, at the age of 17, his first job was working at an English restaurant. After wearing different hats, including as a clothes merchant, he saw a potential in the sweets business. He established the first store of Rajmahal Sweets at Brick Lane in 2002.
The shop consists of various Bengali sweets, as Sattar’s Bengali culture influenced his mithai-making, and is quite famous for its Irani cham cham, angoori rasmalai, and kala jamun. Rajmahal sells more than 30 different kinds of sweets and uses classified butter (desi ghee) to prepare sweets. However, Rajmahal also has mithai made in vegetable ghee to keep up with the inflation.
The shop has been looked after and managed by two of Sattar’s children – Abdus Ahmed and Forid Ahmed – since his death.
Forid Ahmed, 35, shares how the store has lived and diversified into a business based on market forces.
As he ships the order to one of the student accommodations at The London School of Economics and Political Science, he says, "We have struggled over the years. Looking back, we have been very patient with our business regarding its expansion. And therefore, I do want to expand this business further. However, I would certainly like to maintain the legacy our late father left us with – and it lives up to its brand, locally and nationally."
Prashad Sweets in Wembley is well-known for its affordable Gujarati sweets and snacks, it was founded by Jayesh Thakkar in the late 1980s.
Before it began diversifying itself, it sold every sweet and snack under the 'one-pound kilo economy' so that students and old-age people from the South Asian community could afford and have a satisfying taste of them.
Even today, the shop’s customer base is dominated by university students and old-age people as the recession has significantly hit the UK market.
It has developed a special place for many Gujarati community members and is also known for its Gujarati delicacies like ghughra, chorafali, mathiya, gathiya, papdi, and suvari. It is also well-known for its Punjabi samosa and sweets like kaju katli, walnut halva, and milkcake.
As a significant footfall was expected on Diwali weekend, preparations to cater to the demand started two weeks in advance.
Kalrav Joshi is a multimedia journalist based in London. He writes on politics, democracy, culture and technology. He tweets @kalravjoshi_.
