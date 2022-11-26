Killed Woman in Australia, Arrested in Delhi: How Was Rajwinder Singh Nabbed?

Police sources suspect that the accused came to India and started living in Punjab. Investigators said Singh had been changing hideouts as well as his look to evade arrest.

A spokesperson from the Delhi Police said that on 21 November, a non-bailable warrant was issued from the Patiala House Court against Singh under the Extradition Act.

Reports added that while Singh was not in touch with his family, he was in connection with some friends and eventually, the police was able to put him under surveillance.