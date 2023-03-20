Khalistan Protesters Smash Windows of Indian High Commission in London, One Held

Videos on social media purportedly showed a crowd waving "Khalistan" banners and a man removing the Indian flag from the balcony on the first floor of the building. The crowd was also heard chanting slogans in support of Khalistan.
A man was arrested on Sunday, 19 March, on suspicion of violent disorder after a crowd gathered and broke windows at the Indian High Commission in London.
The police were called to the building, at Westminster's Aldwych, after the incident unfolded
Videos on social media purportedly showed a crowd waving "Khalistan" banners and a man removing the Indian flag from the balcony on the first floor of the building. The crowd was also heard chanting slogans in support of Khalistan.
The police said that two security guards sustained injuries and a probe is underway, BBC reported.
Condemning the incident, London's mayor Sadiq Khan said that "the violent disorder and vandalism that took place" was unacceptable. "There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour," Khan tweeted.
The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis slammed the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable."
This comes amid a state-wide crackdown on the separatist outfit Waris Punjab De and its radical leader Amritpal Singh in Punjab.
Meanwhile, the Indian government summoned the top diplomat of Britain in India late on Sunday over the incident. In a sharp statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the "absence of security" at the high commission building and the UK government's "indifference" to Indian bureaucrats and other personnel stationed in the country was "unacceptable."
The Indian government also said that it expects UK to take immediate steps to identify and arrest all the persons involved in the incident, and put in place stringent measures to ensure that such an event does not take place again, NDTV reported.
(With inputs from BBC and NDTV.)
