Khalistan Supporters in London Protest Again Over 'Violations' by Punjab Police

Pro-Khalistan protesters in front of the Indian High Commission building in London on Wednesday, 22 March.
(Photo: PTI)
Around 2,000 protesters waved Khalistan flags and chanted slogans as a mark of protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday, 22 March. This marks the second such protest in front of the building this week.
The protests come amid the Punjab government's crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh.
Here's a look at what unfolded at the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday:
Several pro-Khalistan protesters allegedly hurled objects at the building, which was under heavy security given the recent protests.
The Indian High Commission responded to the protesters by unfurling a massive tricolour on the roof of the building.
The counter enraged the protesters even more, and they hurled coloured flares and water bottles at the building and at police officers stationed outside it, news agency PTI reported.
The London Police stepped up security by blockading the area outside India House and deploying additional uniformed and mounted police officers.
The protesters raised slogans using microphones and attacked the Punjab Police for alleged "human rights violations."
Their speeches switched between English and Punjabi while they called the media biased for terming Khalistani supporters as "fringe elements" backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
In a bid to calm NRI's in the UK, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami took to Twitter to say: "Let me assure all our friends here in the UK, especially brothers and sisters with relatives in Punjab, that there is no truth to the sensationalist lies being circulated on social media."
"The situation in your ancestral homeland is not what is being reported. The elected chief minister of the state and the local police authorities have put out detailed information, including interviews on television, please watch these. Do not believe the small handful of people putting out fiction and disinformation," Doraiswami further added.
After Sunday's protests, several diaspora groups had gathered for a demonstration in support of the Indian government under the banner of "We Stand By High Commission of India." The demonstration was held on Tuesday outside India House in London.
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police has said that its probe into the demonstrations is continuing and one person who was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder will appear in court in mid-June.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)