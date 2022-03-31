Indian Man Caught on CCTV Stabbing Kerala Student in London Restaurant

22-year-old Sona Biju was stabbed by a 23-year-old Indian man in Hyderabad Wala biryani restaurant in London.
(Photo: screenshot from video)
A university student from Kerala, 22-year-old Sona Biju, was stabbed by a 23-year-old Indian man in Hyderabad Wala biryani restaurant in London. The time stamp on the CCTV footage shows that the shocking incident occurred on the afternoon of 25 March.
The staff of the hospital in which Biju has been admitted said that her condition is serious, but stable.
The video shows Ambarla pushing Biju to the corner after which he repeatedly stabbed while a customer and two staff members of the restaurant tried to intervene.
The accused wielded the knife at them as well, after which he fled the scene.
According to a statement by the Metropolitan Police, "officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a woman in her early 20s with stab injuries. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious, but stable, condition."
Biju was enrolled in the University of East London, which has stated that it is cooperating with the police.
The statement read, "the University of East London is aware of an incident on 25 March involving two students at the Hyderabad Wala restaurant in East Ham. We are providing support to those involved and cooperating with the Metropolitan Police, who are investigating the incident."
The police have not figured out the motive behind the attack yet. They have appealed to the people in the community to anonymously contact them or the charity 'Crimestoppers', which helps people to provide anonymous information about criminal activity.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)