Indian Man Caught on CCTV Stabbing Kerala Student in London Restaurant

Biju was enrolled in the University of East London, which has stated that it is cooperating with the police.

The statement read, "the University of East London is aware of an incident on 25 March involving two students at the Hyderabad Wala restaurant in East Ham. We are providing support to those involved and cooperating with the Metropolitan Police, who are investigating the incident."

The police have not figured out the motive behind the attack yet. They have appealed to the people in the community to anonymously contact them or the charity 'Crimestoppers', which helps people to provide anonymous information about criminal activity.

(With inputs from PTI)