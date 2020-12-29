Kamala Harris Not Alone...Meet the Desis in America Who Ruled 2020

Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
In a year defined by uncertainty, chaos and gloom, some had a fairly good run. We’re talking about Indian-Americans and their prominence in 2020.
From taking centrestage in US politics to leading a NASA mission to space, desis ruled the roost in nearly every sphere this year.
Let's begin with the pandemic.
Trusted with the mammoth task of containing it is Dr Vivek Murthy, who will co-chair the COVID-19 task force, which also includes two other doctors of Indian origin, Dr Atul Gawande and Dr Celine Gounder.
This election also saw more women than men take the cake – whether it’s senior whip of the democratic Caucus, Pramila Jayapal or 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao who was named TIME ‘Kid of the Year’.
On the business front, Sonia Syngal took over as the CEO of GAP Inc this year, becoming the highest-ranked Indian-American female CEO of a Fortune 500 company after Indra Nooyi of Pepsi Co.
Next, becoming the first ever Indian-origin referee to officiate in the NBA is Suyash Mehta.
Ab... jab sab jagah cha chuke hain, toh why not the space?
Leading the team, NASA astronaut Raja Chari will be on the SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the international space station.
And last but not the least is Rahul Dubey, the good samaritan who offered shelter to Black Lives Matter protesters and was named TIME 'Hero of the Year'.
So that's how Indian-Americans fared in 2020. Watch this space to know how 2021 pans out.
Published: undefined