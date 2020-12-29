Kamala Harris Not Alone...Meet the Desis in America Who Ruled 2020

In a year defined by uncertainty, chaos and gloom, some had a fairly good run. We’re talking about Indian-Americans and their prominence in 2020.

From taking centrestage in US politics to leading a NASA mission to space, desis ruled the roost in nearly every sphere this year.

Let's begin with the pandemic.

Trusted with the mammoth task of containing it is Dr Vivek Murthy, who will co-chair the COVID-19 task force, which also includes two other doctors of Indian origin, Dr Atul Gawande and Dr Celine Gounder.

This election also saw more women than men take the cake – whether it’s senior whip of the democratic Caucus, Pramila Jayapal or 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao who was named TIME ‘Kid of the Year’.