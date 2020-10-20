Kamala Harris Criticised After Niece Shares Photo of Her as Durga

The sketch also depicted Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as the lion and President Trump as “Mahishasura”.

| (Photo Courtesy: Mark Wilson/Getty Images via The Conversation)

A tweet by the niece of American Vice Presidential candidate for the Democratic Party Kamala Harris, has triggered significant outrage among the Hindu community in the US, as well as in India.

Sharing a sketch depicting Kamala Harris as Hindu Goddess Durga, 35-year-old Meena Harris tweeted: "I am actually speechless, other than to say that the first day of Navaratri was LIT."

The sketch also depicted Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as the lion and President Trump as the buffalo demon “Mahishasura”.

The tweet has since been deleted.

Reacting to Meena Harris’s tweet, Suhag A Shukla, executive director of the Hindu American Foundation, tweeted guidelines for commercial use of “Hindu Images”.