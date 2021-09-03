Kamala Harris’ Early Years At School Through ‘The Other Girl on The Bus’

Carole Porter lived in a little yellow house, a few doors from Kamala Harris who lived in a duplex on Bancroft street, in their ‘diverse Berkeley Flats, driver of social change neighbourhood, filled with black working class families’. Harris and Porter were part of a school integration program – they were ‘bussed’ to Thousand Oaks Elementary in Berkeley hills, an ‘affluent, white area’.

Being bussed to school meant being transported to schools in different neighbourhoods as a means to address racial segregation. The practice that was prevalent for years would shuttle students from rural areas to larger schools, where white students would be transported to minority schools and Black and Latino students to white-majority schools.

“We all sang, we loved music. The song Rocking’ Robin from the album Got to be There had come out. It was pop and easy to sing along,” reminisces Carole about her daily bus rides to school with her childhood friend, Kamala.

It was in 1970 that little Carole Porter met first-grader Kamala Harris in a school bus line, at the corner of Browning and Bancroft streets in the city of Berkeley.

“I lived around the corner from Kamala. I met her and her sister Maya every morning. We saw all our friends at the bus stop as we stood in line. We went home to the same neighbourhood, we had the same bus stop, so we coordinated to get the same seat on the bus,” says Carole, a journalist-turned-IT professional, nostalgic about the carefree, fun times.