Biden Nominates Indian-Origin Activist Shefali Razdan as US Envoy to Netherlands

US President Joe Biden has announced that the White House will nominate an Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan Duggal as his envoy to the Netherlands.
This decision was taken on 11 March along with other diplomatic and administrative positions.
The White House said that Duggal has served as the National Co-Chair of Women for Joe Biden, and as a Deputy National Finance Chair at the Democratic National Committee.
Duggal is an Indian immigrant to the US from Kashmir, a human rights campaigner, an experienced political activist, and a women's rights advocate.
Duggal, 50, is also a former Presidential Appointee to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Council and continues to serve as the Western Regional Advisor.
She is a San Francisco Committee member of Human Rights Watch and a member of the Wake Forest University Leadership and Character Council. She has also served on the National Board of Directors for Emily's List.
The activist-turned-politician has graduated in Mass Communication from Miami University and has also received an MA in Political Communication from New York University.
She has also been a recipient of several civic awards, including being recognised with the Western Regional Leadership Award by the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, as a Community Hero by the California State Assembly and an award for the Most Powerful Women in California by the National Diversity Council.
