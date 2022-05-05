Joe Biden Announces Intent To Appoint Indian-American on Intel Advisory Board

The White House stated on Wednesday, 4 May, that United States (US) President Joe Biden has announced that he will appoint Indian-American Richard Verma as a member of his Intelligence Advisory Board.

"He [Verma] previously served as the US Ambassador to India, where he led one of the largest US diplomatic missions and championed historic progress in bilateral ties," a statement said.

The President's Intelligence Advisory Board is an independent body within the Executive Office.