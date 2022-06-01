'Men in Skirts': Meet Jainil Mehta, Electrifying New York Streets With His Dance

When asked about the inevitable hate that comes with fame, Mehta says that he has "faced criticism from the beginning itself."

"Because I dance, first of all. So, just a guy dancing was always unorthodox, especially in school where my friends and colleagues used to tease me."

But that criticism, he asserts, only made him more confident.

On the other hand, there is no dearth of sexually suggestive comments and fan mail in his DMs and in the comments section of his videos on Instagram.