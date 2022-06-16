Years in Jail Sans Trial, Where Does Case Against This Scottish Sikh Man Stand?

A few days ago, Leader of the Opposition in the UK House of Commons Keir Starmer asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request the Indian government to release from prison a British citizen named Jagtar Singh Johal.

A Scottish Sikh man from Dumbarton who was arrested in 2017 a few days after his wedding for allegedly funding terrorism and for allegedly playing a role in the targeted killings of some Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders, Johal's case has also been raised by the United Nation's Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which states that he has been detained "arbitrarily."

The panel has argued that the "continued pre-trial detention of Mr Johal lacks legal basis, and is arbitrary," and that there is "no judicially admissible evidence against Johal, despite intelligence agencies having over three years to investigate."

On the other hand, the Indian government has said that Johal's arrest and detention were based on "sufficient prosecutable evidence."