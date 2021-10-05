It is Critical to Have Indian-Americans at the Table: Neera Tanden at Indiaspora

Indian American Neera Tanden is the senior adviser to US President Joe Biden.
Neera Tanden currently serving as a senior advisor to US president Joe Biden, in an event attended by members of the Indian American community said that it is necessary for there to be more representation of Indian Americans in the political sphere.
In an event hosted by Indiaspora on 28 September, she said, “It is critical to have Indian-Americans at the table, contributing, involved and engaged in helping make decisions."
The 51-year-old comes from a family of immigrants from India. She was born and raised in Massachusetts and went on to be a policy director and staff member for the Democrats'' political campaign for presidency. Considered a Clinton loyalist, it was in May 2021 that she was appointed to the White House as Senior Advisor to POTUS.
The event, was the first gathering of scale after the COVID 19 pandemic hit the world in 2020. It was attended by diplomats as well as members of the Indian American community.
Atul Keshap, the US Ambassador to India addressed the crowd wherein he mentioned that qualitative improvement in the bilateral relationship between the US and India.
Nisha Desai Biswal, president of US-India Business Council reiterated the importance of the two nations coming together and suggested the significance of a Free Trade Agreement.
Former US Ambassador to India, Richard Verma, said the recent successful visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows the new chapter in this important bilateral relationship, the American Bazaar reported.
(With inputs from the American Bazaar)
Published: undefined