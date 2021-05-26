Is Kamala Harris Doing Much for India? What Indian Americans Think

When Kamala Harris paid tribute to her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, an Indian immigrant, in her victory speech on winning the US presidential elections, the Indian American community erupted in celebration at the historic moment.

With Harris' political ascendancy, Indian Americans found representation on a global scale. But along with her meteoric rise to power, the weight of expectations shot up too.

In an interview to The Washington Post, over 20 respondents, including community leaders, political activists, public officials and others, said conversations about Harris’ response to India’s suffering and her involvement have amplified as India reels under the second wave of COVID-19.