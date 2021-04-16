Congressman Ro Khanna Introduces Resolution to ‘Honour Ambedkar’

As India celebrates the 130th birth anniversary of Ambedkar this year, an Indian-American Congressman has introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives for a second consecutive year to honour BR Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, reported PTI.
This initiative has been taken so that young leaders around the world can be inspired by his vision for equality.
Indian-American Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna after introducing the legislation in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, 14 April, tweeted that Ambedkar stood for an India and America where we respect the dignity of all.
"Today, I'm reintroducing my resolution to honour B R Ambedkar, in the hope that young leaders around the world will read his work and be inspired by his vision for equality.”
The resolution introduced by Khanna for the second consecutive year acknowledges the impact of America's discrimination against African-Americans.
The resolution honours the accomplishments of Ambedkar and his role in the formation of India’s Constitution. It also asserts the prohibition of untouchability and caste discrimination, while recognising that equality, justice and liberty are essential rights for all people.
The resolution noted Ambedkar's contributions to economics, political science, civil rights, religious harmony, and jurisprudence around the world.
Ambedkar brought some major labour reforms such as bringing down the working hours from 12 hours to 8 hours. He also introduced measures like employee insurance, equal pay for women, medical leave, dearness pay, minimum wages, and timely revision of scale of pay.
