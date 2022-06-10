India's Krishna Srinivasan will head IMF's APAC Department

India's Krishna Srinivasan has been appointed as the Director of the Asia and Pacific Department of the International Monetary Fund, according to the IMF's press release on Wednesday, 8 June.

Srinivasan's new appointment will begin from 22 June. His predecessor, Changyong Rhee announced his retirement on 23 March.

With more than 27 years of working at IMF, Srinivasan started the Economist Program in 1994 and is currently a Deputy Director in the Asia-Pacific department. He oversees the department's surveillance work on smaller states in the Pacific such as Fiji and Vanuatu and systemically important nations such as China and Korea.

Srinivasan led the IMF's work on G20 during the Global Financial Crisis as an integral member of the research department.