Explained | Indians Can Now Enlist in Canada's Armed Forces: Why and How?

Recruitment of non-citizens in the armed forces is not a new policy. Several other countries have been doing it for years.

"Countries such as France use military service as either a pathway to citizenship or an accelerated pathway to citizenship," Leuprecht was quoted as saying by CTV News.

Some of the other countries that allow foreigners to enlist in their armed forces (subject to their specific rules) include the United States, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, Russia, etc.