How to Roll Your ‘R’s: Why Indians in US Opt for Accent Coaching

Several Indians are resorting to accent coaching in order to sound more American. The Quint explores why. Tara Bahl As India tops the list of H1-B beneficiaries, and constitutes the second-largest student population, Indians in the US feel the need to fine-tune their English-Vinglish | (Photo Courtesy: Arnica Kala/The Quint) The Indian American Several Indians are resorting to accent coaching in order to sound more American. The Quint explores why.

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

With a major increase in the population of Indians in the US over the last decade, as per data from South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT), it’s no surprise that more and more Indians are opting for accent-coaching classes. "I’d say about 20% of our clients are Indian, and that represents one of the three largest groups of students," Joel Miller, an accent coach tells The Quint.

The coveted H1-B worker visas are issued more to Indians than any other nationality.

Indians also make up the second-largest international student population in the United States – causing them to move beyond just spoken English, in order to 'sound more American'.

Why The Need for Accent Coaching?

"Why people are resorting to accent coaching for personal reasons is because we tend to associate accents with all these other qualities. Depending on how you sound, you might be perceived as unfriendly, unattractive, trustworthy, untrustworthy etc", says Vijay Ramjattan, a PhD Researcher at the University of Toronto, .