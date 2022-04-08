Indians to Benefit From Bill Initiated By US Lawmakers to Fix Green Card Backlog

Image used for representational purposes only.
A cohort of influential elected representatives in the United States (US) have introduced a bill in the Congress to reactivate almost 4,00,000 unused family and employment-based visas, reported news agency PTI.
The objective of the bill is to reduce a massive Green Card backlog, something that particularly affects Indian and Chinese immigrants.
The bill proposes to recapture more than 2,20,000 unused family-sponsored visas and around just less than 1,60,000 employment-based visas.
It would also permit immigrant US residents to be eligible for adjustment to Legal Permanent Residence (LPR) status to apply for adjustment after paying. As of now, this is not possible due to the unavailability of a visa number.
"We all know that our immigration system is dysfunctional and it has been in dire need of reform for decades," Lofgren said.
"The basic framework for allocating immigrant visas dates back to the middle of the 20th century and was updated last seriously in 1990 when Congress established the worldwide numerical limits on visas and the 7 per cent per-country cap that still exists today. Over time, these limitations have led to backlogs that were unimaginable in 1990," she added.
