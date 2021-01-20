What Indian American Women Want From Biden-Harris Administration

Taran was a doctor and assistant professor at a medical college in India. She chose to give that up to follow her husband when he got an opportunity to work in US. After her recent job loss, she was not ready for another break in her career: “My identity was lost once when I moved from India, and I am not ready to lose it again. I had a good career in India and I started from zero here.”

Tired of ‘being vulnerable’, Taran found a nursing role in Canada in November 2020, and made the difficult decision to leave her family in the US to pursue her new work. The Canadian work permit was issued to her within one week. She misses her two young children and husband: