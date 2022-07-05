Indian Restaurant Owner Found To Have Abused UK COVID-19 Support Funds

“The COVID-19 support schemes generously provided taxpayer money to support genuine businesses and anyone who abused those schemes should expect to be caught and punished,” said Gavin Seymour, deputy official receiver at the Insolvency Service.

Manglanand accepted that his business had already ceased trading and told investigators that he had been drinking heavily and “was not thinking straight." He estimated that he had lost around GBP 30,000 through gambling within a year.

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, accepted an undertaking of nine-year bankruptcy restrictions from the businessman, which commenced on 20 June 2022.

The Insolvency Service said in their capacity as Rathudi Manglanand’s trustee in bankruptcy, that the Official Receiver is assessing the assets available in order to recover the COVID-19 support funding.

Bankruptcy restrictions in the UK are wide-ranging, with effects similar to that of an undertaking that imposes limits on the business activities of an individual for the duration of the restrictions.