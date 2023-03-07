New York: Indian-Origin Woman Dies In Plane Crash, Daughter In Critical State

Oleh Dekaylo, the attorney of the Danny Waizman Flight School, said that the pilot possessed all his certifications and the plane that crashed had recently passed two thorough inspections - the latest one being just last week.

"It was a demonstration flight, an introductory flight to see if people are interested" in flying lessons, Dekajlo said.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have begun their investigation into the cause of the crash.