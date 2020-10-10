Indian-Origin Srikant Datar Named Dean of Harvard Business School

Havard Business School has announced Srikant Datar, the Arthur Lowes Dickinson Professor of Business Administration, as the next dean for the school. In an announcement by the Harvard Gazette, University President Larry Bacow called Datar an “innovative educator, a distinguished scholar, and a deeply experienced academic leader,” who has been at the HBS for nearly 25 years. “He is a leading thinker about the future of business education, and he has recently played an essential role in HBS’s creative response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bacow stated.

Datar also expressed his honor to take on the role, looking forward to working with colleagues as well as the Harvard community across the world. “I am equal measures humbled and honored to take on this role,” he said. “Harvard Business School is an institution with a remarkable legacy of impact in research, education, and practice. Yet the events of the past year have hastened our passage to an unforeseen future.” Datar will be the 11th dean in HBS’ 112-year history, succeeding Nitin Nohria and will begin service from 1 January.

Who Is Srikant Datar?

Born in India, Datar is an alumnus of the University of Bombay and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He received his bachelors in Mathematics and Economics from University of Bombay, with distinction in 1973. A chartered accountant by profession, he completed his post-graduate diploma in business management from IIM-A. He also holds a masters in statistics and economics, as well as a PhD in business from Stanford University. He was named by Thinkers50 as one of 50 Indian Management Thinkers who had an Impact on the Theory and Practice of Management in 2015. He has co-authored a book, “Rethinking the MBA: Business Education at a Crossroads,” which was selected by Strategy + Business as one of the Best Business Books of 2010. HBS’ announcement stated that as a “native of India who has traveled widely on HBS’s behalf, Datar brings a broad international perspective to his work.” He has presented his research all over the world and has offered programs for executives in South Africa, Rwanda, Ghana, and Mauritius. He also serves on the governing body of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.