'My Photos, Chats Shared Without Consent': Sacked Indian-Origin Zilingo CEO

(Photo: Instagram/Ankiti Bose)
Ankiti Bose, the Indian-origin businesswoman who was sacked last week as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Singapore-based fashion startup Zilingo, said on Friday, 27 May, that she had sought a protection order against a Twitter user, adding that her pictures, chats, and other documents had been accessed and shared without her consent.
"My personal photos, chats, documents, records may have all been improperly accessed and circulated without my consent and now I have seen versions of them on the internet which are clearly fake, but damaging nonetheless. I don't know who is doing this," Bose said in a post on Instagram.
Bose, who is also the co-founder of Zilingo, said on 20 May that she was informed of her termination of employment due to "insubordination," and called the situation a "witch hunt."
"I have been suspended for the last 51 days based on an anonymous whistle-blower complaint, and today I am informed that my employment has been terminated inter alia on grounds of 'insubordination'," she had said.
In a statement regarding Bose's removal, Zilingo had said, "Following an investigation led by an independent forensics firm that was commissioned to look into complaints of serious financial irregularities, the company has decided to terminate Ankiti Bose’s employment with cause, and reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal action," as per PTI.
Reacting to her suspension, Bose said that she had never seen reports regarding her termination, nor had she been given sufficient time to produce documents requested by the company.
(With inputs from PTI.)
