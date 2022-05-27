'My Photos, Chats Shared Without Consent': Sacked Indian-Origin Zilingo CEO

Ankiti Bose, the Indian-origin businesswoman who was sacked last week as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Singapore-based fashion startup Zilingo, said on Friday, 27 May, that she had sought a protection order against a Twitter user, adding that her pictures, chats, and other documents had been accessed and shared without her consent.

"My personal photos, chats, documents, records may have all been improperly accessed and circulated without my consent and now I have seen versions of them on the internet which are clearly fake, but damaging nonetheless. I don't know who is doing this," Bose said in a post on Instagram.